Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$1,405,449.80 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

L stock opened at C$115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.09. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$105.57 and a 52-week high of C$126.29.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.