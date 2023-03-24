Luceco (LON:LUCE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Luceco Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 63.47 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 226.59 ($2.78). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.24 million, a PE ratio of 996.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £389,829.60 ($478,729.71). 47.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

