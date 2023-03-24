Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 752,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,750,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

