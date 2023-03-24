Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $310.50 and last traded at $307.72. Approximately 410,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,742,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.