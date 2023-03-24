Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 10.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 3,336,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 13,291,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
