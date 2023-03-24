MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $429.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,097,092.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,000 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.