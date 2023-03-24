Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

