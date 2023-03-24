Marcy Daniel Sells 1,728 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.26 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 78.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 196.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 25.1% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
