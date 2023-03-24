Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 156.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.09. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

