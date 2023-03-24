Mars Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MARXU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 27th

Mars Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MARXU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 27th. Mars Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mars Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MARXU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Mars Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

