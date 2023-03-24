MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.45

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), with a volume of 375704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It focuses on production of power through natural gas. The company operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; and Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands.

