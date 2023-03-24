Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 4.5%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 305,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,037,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,567.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

