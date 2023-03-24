MBE Wealth Management LLC Invests $368,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

