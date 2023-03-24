MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The company has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

