McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $335.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

