Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

