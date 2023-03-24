Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,109 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

