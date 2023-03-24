Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $508,421. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.