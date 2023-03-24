Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 325,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 314,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.