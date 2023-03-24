Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

