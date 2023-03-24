Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

