Merit Financial Group LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 229,540 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 445,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $916.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.35.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

