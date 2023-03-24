Merit Financial Group LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

