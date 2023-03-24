Merit Financial Group LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $432,000.

OEF opened at $180.46 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

