Merit Financial Group LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

