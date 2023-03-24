Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $956,000 in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,826 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,785,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,668,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

