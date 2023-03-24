Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,111 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

YUM opened at $127.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

