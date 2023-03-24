Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,345 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after buying an additional 413,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $46.28.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.