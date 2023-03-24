Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 925 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 158.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

