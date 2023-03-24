Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

