Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $110.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.