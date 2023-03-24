Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $893.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

