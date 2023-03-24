Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $79,881.18 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $529.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

