MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

