Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $175.86 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 8.6% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $175,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $222.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

