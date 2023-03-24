MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 280.95% from the company’s current price.

MXC opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The company has a market cap of £15.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

