MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $36.93.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $68,747,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

