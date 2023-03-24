MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$970.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $19.73 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.45.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $68,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

