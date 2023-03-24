MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 469,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,697,479 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in MINISO Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,039 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MINISO Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 448,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

