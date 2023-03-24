MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 469,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,697,479 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.65.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
