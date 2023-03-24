Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Receives $18.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

MDV has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modiv during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDV opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Modiv has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Modiv’s payout ratio is -115.00%.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

