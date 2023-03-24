Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Modiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Modiv and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Modiv currently has a consensus price target of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $19.86, suggesting a potential upside of 84.37%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Modiv.

This table compares Modiv and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -7.37% -1.37% -0.73% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modiv and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $46.17 million 1.80 -$3.29 million ($1.00) -11.00 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modiv.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

