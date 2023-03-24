Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. 2,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

