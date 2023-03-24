Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Monro Stock Down 0.2 %

Monro stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

