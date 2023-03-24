Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Monro stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
