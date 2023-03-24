MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $22.82. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 5,485 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

