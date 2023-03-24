MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

