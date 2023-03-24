Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $31.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.61%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $732,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $30,965,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.