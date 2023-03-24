Morgan Stanley Cuts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $40.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,271,000 after purchasing an additional 302,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,048,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,728,000 after purchasing an additional 326,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Aramark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

