Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 538,883 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

