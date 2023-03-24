Morgan Stanley Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $94.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

