Morgan Stanley Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $29.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after acquiring an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

